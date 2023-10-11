PrizePicks partners with US Integrity

The fantasy sports operator will be able to use integrity, monitoring and reporting services.

US.- Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has partnered with sports betting integrity monitoring and regulatory technology company US Integrity. PrizePicks will be able to use integrity, monitoring, and reporting services and access to Prohibet, a decentralised cross-monitoring and notification platform that US Integrity runs with Odds On Compliance

PrizePicks offers a range of DFS markets, including the National Football League (NFL), the National Basketball Association (NBA), League of Legends and Counter-Strike.

Adam Wexler, PrizePicks CEO and co-founder, said: “Our dynamic collaboration with US Integrity underlines PrizePicks’ dedication to integrity and transparency within the daily fantasy sports industry. We are devoted to delivering a fair and trustworthy experience to our customers. By harnessing industry-leading technology, we’re able to strengthen our own integrity monitoring capabilities and enrich our customer experience.”

Matt Holt, US Integrity CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome PrizePicks into the US Integrity family and join forces to promote integrity in the DFS industry. PrizePicks’ unwavering commitment aligns perfectly with our principles, and we eagerly anticipate supporting their continued growth.”

US Integrity and Odds On Compliance have announced a merger. The two companies partnered earlier this year to launch Secure Sports Solutions (S3), a joint venture, offering compliance technology solutions.