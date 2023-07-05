PrizePicks receives temporary licence in Indiana

Senator Ford's bill is the latest move towards gambling expansion in the state after the legalisation of sports betting two years ago.

The firm has been awarded a temporary licence to operate its daily fantasy sports business in Indiana.

US.- Fantasy sports operator PrizePicks has announced that the Indiana Gaming Commission has granted it a temporary licence to operate daily fantasy sports in Indiana, which is home to the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

PrizePicks chief legal officer & head of public policy Jason Barclay said: “Adding Indiana as a licensed state to our portfolio is an important benchmark for our organization as we continue to grow our national footprint. We are extremely grateful to the Indiana Gaming Commission for their collaboration and we hope that this license can be a model for other states with competitive gaming markets.”

Indiana State Senator Jon Ford, who is president of the national council of legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), said: “As an author of the fantasy sports legislation in Indiana, I’m happy to see Indiana continue to be a leader in creating a successful regulatory environment for fostering innovation in the fantasy sports space.”

Indiana casino and sports betting figures for May

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported that May’s casino win was $196.5m while the sports betting handle reached $283.4m. The casino win from slots and table games decreased 6.9 per cent compared to April’s $211m.

Casino taxable adjusted gross revenue for May was about $186.2m, down 6.5 per cent from April ($199.1m). The top casinos by win were: Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, $33.7m; Horseshoe Indianapolis, $27.9m; Horseshoe Hammond $24.5m; Caesars Southern Indiana, $21.7m; and Harrah’s Hoosier Park, $19.2m.