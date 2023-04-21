PrizePicks becomes Nascar official fantasy sports partner

PrizePicks has announced a multi-year agreement with Nascar.

US.- The single-player fantasy operator (SPF) PrizePicks has announced that it has signed an agreement with Nascar to become an official Fantasy Sports Partner. The multi-year engagement is PrizePicks’ first with a major US sports league.

PrizePicks will be present at several events though 2023 as Nascar celebrates its 75th season, starting with the Nascar Cup Series Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23. Nascar fans will have a chance to participate in driver projections such as Fantasy Score, Nascar Points, Fastest Laps, Laps Led, Cars Passed, and Starting Position.

The new partnership follows PrizePicks’ agreements with Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United and Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves.

PrizePicks co-founder & CEO Adam Wexler said: “We’ve always taken great pride in the fact that a great deal of our marketing and partnerships remain true to our southern roots. Working with Nascar is the best of all worlds, an organization based in the South with a national footprint that is consistently growing on our platform.”

Joe Solosky, managing director at Nascar, added: “PrizePicks has consistently shown itself to be a fantasy platform with a loyal fanbase and wide variety of sports offerings. This partnership is an opportunity for both organizations to expand and increase engagement with new and existing fans.”

Tipico partners with FRM in Nascar Craftsman Truck Series

Sportsbook operator Tipico announced has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to sponsor the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) race. The event will take place on Saturday, July 8 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

David Paschkes, chief commercial officer at Tipico North America, said: “Tipico is thrilled to be partnering with the Front Row Motorsports racing team, a group that has set a remarkable pace in the NASCAR circuit with their impressive strides and monumental wins achieved in under two decades of racing.