Premier Lotteries Ireland names Sarah Jennings as chief marketing officer

Jennings joins the Irish lottery operator from Sky.

Ireland.- Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI), the operator of Ireland’s National Lottery, has named Sarah Jennings as its chief marketing officer. Jennings joins the company from Sky, where she spent a decade and most recently led the launch of the WOW streaming service for Sky Germany.

She has also held leadership roles at AXA, Aviva, Eir and O2. She replaces interim CMO Maebh Gleeson.

Jennings said: “I am thrilled to join PLI and look forward to contributing to an organisation that has a profound impact on communities across Ireland. I am excited to work with the talented team that has been assembled here, and to continue building on its success in engaging with our players in innovative and meaningful ways.”

PLI CEO designate, Cian Murphy, said he was “delighted to welcome someone of Sarah’s calibre.” He added: “Her extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate. I would also like to thank and congratulate Maebh Gleeson for her outstanding leadership as interim CMO during this transition period.”

PLI operates the Irish National Lottery under a 20-year licence agreed in 2014. The company was acquired by France’s FDJ last year in a €380m deal.