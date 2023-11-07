FDJ completes acquisition of Premier Lotteries Ireland

The French lottery operator has bought the operator of the Irish national lottery for €380m.

France.- Paris Euronext-listed Groupe FDJ has completed its acquisition of the Irish national lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland (PLI). It has acquired 100 per cent of PLI share capital in a €380m deal. The acquisition means that FDJ will take over the exclusive rights to operate the Irish National Lottery for the remainder of PLI’s licence, which ends in 2034.

FDJ said it plans to update lottery systems and the lottery’s network of 5,300 points of sale. It says it has developed a strategic plan to improve growth and profitability. It will also seek synergies in commercial operations and aims to grow the lottery’s digital sales by improving the online experience. It also plans to revamp the offering of instant games.

FDJ chair and CEO Stéphane Pallez said: “FDJ is opening a new chapter in its history by realising its ambition to expand its international presence as a lottery and online gaming operator. The synergies between FDJ and Premier Lotteries Ireland will rely on our respective and recognised expertise to market to the Irish public a recreational and responsible gaming offer.”

Andrew Algeo, who will remain in his position as CEO of PLI, said: “FDJ’s support opens an exciting new chapter in PLI’s history, which will benefit the Irish national lottery and its many stakeholders.

“I am grateful to our shareholders Ontario Teachers’ and An Post for their support, which has enabled the national lottery to experience sustained and durable growth. The PLI team is looking forward to partnering with FDJ for an even more successful Irish national lottery and to contribute to FDJ’s international expansion in the lottery sector.”

PLI has around 200 employees. In 2022, it reported gross gaming revenue of €399m and €140m in net income.

Last month, FDJ completed its acquisition of the online horse racing betting operator ZEturf Group. The operator had gained competition approval for the €175m deal in September.

FDJ says the deal will help it expand its presence in the online gambling market. ZEturf, which was established in 2001, holds around 20 per cent of the market share in France in online horse racing betting. It is also present in the Netherlands, Belgium and Spain.

The French national lottery operator reported revenue of €1.88bn for the first nine months of 2023. That’s a rise of 3.9 per cent year-on-year driven by growth in sports betting. Lottery is still the largest source of revenue by far, generating €1.41bn in the three quarters ending September 30.