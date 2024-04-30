Pragmatic Play’s Gates of Olympus wins another prize at BiS – SiGMA Americas

Pragmatic Play was one of the most popular stands at the Transamérica Expo Center.

The supplier’s time at the event was further boosted at the BiS Awards ceremony, where it was awarded Best Game Producer, for the third time in a row, and Best Slot Game, for the stand’s star product: Gates of Olympus.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has showcased another excellent exhibition space at the largest event on the continent, BiS – SiGMA Americas.

The conference featured the largest display from the provider so far this year, and in keeping with its Pragmatic Play Experience theme, highlighted the world of the Greek Gods – Olympus. The stands M50 and N50 were dressed in Greek mythology, highlighting the hugely popular title Gates of Olympus, the top game in Brazil for the provider.

Pragmatic Play invited delegates to dive into the classic slot game and experience the vibrancy of Zeus himself. Different elements, such as Zeus’ throne, the columns that mark the entrance to his kingdom, his thunderbolts, and the crown as a symbol of his power, were present across the stage.

Pragmatic Play was one of the most popular stands at the Transamérica Expo Center, attracting visitors with audio and visual experiences, a slot tournament, and a prize draw for the best photos at the booth.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.