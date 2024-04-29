Pragmatic Play introduces Candy Blitz Bombs

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

This new 6×5 slot can award wins and set off tumbles when eight or more matching sweet symbols land anywhere on the reels in the same spin.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has sweetened its slot selection with the launch of sugary sequel Candy Blitz Bombs.

Building on the popularity and success of the original Candy Blitz game, the new 6×5 slot can award wins and set off tumbles when eight or more matching sweet symbols land anywhere on the reels in the same spin.

Next to the grid, a progressive multiplier reel increases by 1x after each consecutive tumble before multiplying the overall tumble win. Colourful candy bombs can also hit with random multipliers of between 3x and 500x, which are then added to the multiplier reel to further boost win potential.

Hitting four, five or six scatters awards entry to the bonus game with 10, 12 or 14 free spins respectively. During the feature, which can be retriggered with five additional free spins, the multiplier reel does not reset between free spins, meaning multiplier bombs can set off even sweeter rewards.

Candy Blitz Bombs is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s multi-award-winning portfolio, following recent hits such as Release the Bison and Big Bass Secrets of the Golden Lake.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play journeys deeper into its colourful world of candy with Candy Blitz Bombs, which features a progressive multiplier reel and random multiplier bombs that can boost wins by up to 500x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.