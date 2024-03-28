Pragmatic Play’s classic Joker’s Jewels makes impression at SAGSE LatAm

The company is now gearing up for GAT Expo Cartagena.

The provider displayed its classic titles and offered the assistants a unique experience.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play made its presence once again at SAGSE LatAm over two busy days at the Hilton hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, transporting attendees to the fun-filled world of one of the most iconic games in its portfolio.

During its time in Buenos Aires, the provider displayed its hugely popular Joker’s Jewels slot. This title combines simple mechanics, strong colours, and the classic audio-visual display of a traditional slot machine, focusing on a mischievous joker. It has proven to be an Argentine favourite and a constant in the Top 10 for the Latin American market, even after its release more than five years ago.

The Pragmatic Play´s stand, showcased different elements of this classic, the opportunity to compete in a Slots tournament, and spaces that allowed visitors to capture its passage through a new Pragmatic Play Experience.

Moreover, the next exhibition for the Pragmatic Play LatAm team is GAT Expo Cartagena, another significant event for the continent. There, the provider will make its third appearance under this new conceptual idea of the Pragmatic Play Experience, generating exclusive environments for its partners.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.