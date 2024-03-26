Pragmatic Play prepares for GAT Cartagena Gaming Week 2024

The gaming provider will be on stand A31 and A32 to showcase its diverse portfolio.

The content supplier is set to make another appearance at a Latin American exhibition, on April 9 to 11.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to make another appearance at a Latin American exhibition, at GAT Expo in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia. Taking place across three days from April 9-11, the event sees iGaming professionals gather at the Las Americas Convention Center for the 25th anniversary of the trade show.

According to the firm, GAT Expo Cartagena marks the third summit attended by the provider in Latin America this year, with “Pragmatic Play Experience”, as it keeps making headway and impressing industry delegates from across the region.

The gaming provider will be on stand A31 and A32 to showcase its diverse portfolio, including Slots, Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo content, alongside its new Sportsbook offering. Pragmatic Play will also be a premium sponsor of the event, emphasising the significance of such industry events and the important role the leading provider plays in them.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is thrilled to once again be part of the vibrant Latin American gaming community at GAT Expo Cartegena and is proud to be a premium sponsor of the event. With the diverse multi-product portfolio and rapid growth in LatAm, it is set to be an exciting week of iGaming showcases and opportunities.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.