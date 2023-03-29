Pragmatic Play goes live with FullReto in Colombia

Pragmatic Play’s slots games are now live on the operator’s online casino as part of the deal.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its position in the Latin American market after taking its slots vertical live with Colombian operator FullReto.

Pragmatic Play’s slots games are now live on the operator’s online casino as part of the deal. This brings a wide range of titles to the platform, including award-winning favourites such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush, alongside newly-released titles like The Knight King and Big Bass – Keeping it Reel.

This deal is another important step for Pragmatic Play as they expand their reach throughout LatAm. After recent similar deals with MiCasino, SA Esportes and Jacare.Bet, the iGaming provider continues to grow throughout the continent.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re excited to be partnering with FullReto and providing one of our most prominent verticals to the Colombian market.

“Our presence in the Latin American region continues to grow, and I’d like to thank FullReto for their support. We’re proud to bring Pragmatic Play content to more Colombian partners and we’re looking forward to yet another successful LatAm partnership.”

Andrés Tamayo, general manager at FullReto, said: “Pragmatic Play is a global leader of slots content and has several of the top games in Colombia, so we’re honoured to be able to partner with them and bring their iconic titles to our players. We’re very eager to see these games played by our customers.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

