Pragmatic Play launches “Big Bass Hold & Spinner”

This is the latest title to integrate an upgrade to an existing fan-favourite franchise from Pragmatic Play’s vast portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play takes to the lake to net more fish-themed bonuses as it adds to the much-adored franchise with Big Bass Hold & Spinner.

The latest instalment to the popular series introduces a new mechanic whilst maintaining core concepts that made Pragmatic Play’s original Big Bass Bonanza slot so iconic.

Played across 5×3 reels, Big Bass Hold & Spinner reopens its tackle box to reveal familiar symbols alongside a laid-back atmosphere set by an upbeat soundtrack as the franchise’s friendly fisherman returns to guide players through big wins.

Landing three, four or five scatter symbols reels in 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively. During the free spins, a wild collect symbol is added to the reels. This fisherman symbol will collect the instant cash prize attached to all Fish Money icons in view, though if none are present, a bazooka feature will hit the waters to randomly add fish symbols to the reels. At least four of these fishermen are required to award a retrigger and an incrementally increasing multiplier

The game’s Hold & Spinner bonus is triggered by landing three coins in the base game. During the bonus, all symbols are removed from the reels except the coins that initially granted access to the bonus. Four respins are awarded and retriggered each time an extra coin is landed in the bonus with all values being collected. Diamonds can also be landed which hold a higher instant cash value.

Big Bass Hold & Spinner is the latest title to integrate an upgrade to an existing fan favourite franchise from Pragmatic Play’s vast portfolio, which includes big hitters such as The Dog House Multihold, Wild Wild Riches Megaways and Snake & Ladders 2 – Snake Eyes.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Hold & Spinner evolves Pragmatic Play’s much loved Big Bass franchise by incorporating new mechanics and possibilities that will allow the series to remain as prominent and popular as ever. We’ve integrated retriggers, fisherman wilds and multipliers with a thrilling new bonus feature that enables big values to be hit, as well as a max win of 10,000x – one of the biggest in the series – to make sure the latest instalment to our Big Bass Bonanza line-up is another player-favourite.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.