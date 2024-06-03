Pragmatic Play unveils Sweet Bonanza 1000

This presentation is the latest addition to its supercharged 1000 series.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Sweet Bonanza 1000, the latest addition to its supercharged 1000 series.

The original Sweet Bonanza is one of the industry’s most popular and celebrated games. Consistently attracting players worldwide, the classic six-reel, pays-anywhere Slot now lines up alongside Gates of Olympus 1000, Sugar Rush 1000, and Starlight Princess 1000 as a supercharged sequel with significantly enhanced win potential.

Retaining the same great gameplay as its player-favorite predecessor, Sweet Bonanza 1000 awards prizes of varying sweetness when between eight and 12 or more of the same fruit or candy symbol drop on the reels.

Hitting four or more lollipop scatters in the base game activates the bonus game with 10 free spins. During the feature, five additional free spins are awarded whenever at least three scatters land on the same spin, and each multiplier can hit with a random value of up to 1,000x the bet – ten times greater than in the original – before being added together and applied to the total tumble win.

Sweet Bonanza 1000 is an epic game offering mouthwatering multiplier wins of up to 25,000x the player’s bet. It follows recent releases Heroic Spins, Big Bass Bonanza – Reel Action, and Revenge of Loki Megaways in Pragmatic Play’s ever-sweetening Slots portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Sweet Bonanza 1000 is a standout Slot bursting with incredible win potential. Taking one of Pragmatic Play’s stickiest games of all time to even greater heights, it offers multipliers of up to 1,000x in the bonus game and a massive max win of 25,000x the bet.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.