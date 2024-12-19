Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks opens in Arizona

The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise has held a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

US.- The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise (TOGE) has opened Desert Diamond Casino White Tanks at San Lucy, in Arizona. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held prior to the public opening.

Located at 8200 N. Sarival Avenue, the casino features a 184,000-square-foot gaming floor with 900 Class III slot machines, a poker room, retail sportsbook and table games, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. It has Morton’s The Steakhouse restaurant and other dining venues.

The company broke ground on the $450m project in the west of Glendale in April 2023. It’s the company’s fifth venue.

Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise, said: “Our philosophy in designing this property was to ensure that there was something for everyone to enjoy, from gaming to dining to nightlife. We are well positioned to grow with the West Valley community and be an economic driver for years to come.”

See also: Sports betting in Arizona: handle reaches $732m in September

Verlon Jose, chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation, added: “This new facility is a testament to the resilience of the O’odham and was made possible through the efforts of many Nation leaders across generations. The White Tanks casino will generate major economic opportunity for our Nation, for the West Valley and all of Arizona.”