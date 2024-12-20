Music game of the week: celebrate the legends with Play’n GO’s Lordi Reel Monsters

Each week in December, Play’n GO celebrates a different electrifying music title for their lineup of music-themed slots.

Press release.- Play’n GO turns up the volume with its star-studded lineup of iconic music-themed slots. Each week this December, the company celebrates a different electrifying music title – packed with legendary bands and a dynamic symphony of features. “Whether you’re into Def Leppard Hysteria or spinning the reels with KISS Reels of Rock, you’re in for a thrill ride of epic proportions,” the company stated.

Lordi Reel Monsters – December 20

Get ready for an epic ride through the world of Lordi, the Finnish metal band known for their monster personas. Lordi Reel Monsters will take players to a world of spooky, fun features and monstrous wins.

Key features:

Monster Wilds – Watch out for the monstrous wilds, which multiply your winnings.

– Watch out for the monstrous wilds, which multiply your winnings. Rock The Monster Feature – Fill the screen with Lordi’s symbols for a chance at securing rockin’ thrills.

– Fill the screen with Lordi’s symbols for a chance at securing rockin’ thrills. Free Spins Fiend – Trigger Free Spins with Stacked Wilds: delivering spine-chilling potential for big payouts.

Lordi, the Finnish metal band known for their monster personas and theatrical performances was formed in 1992 by frontman Mr. Lordi, the band gained international fame after winning Eurovision in 2006 with their hit song “Hard Rock Hallelujah.” Known for their elaborate costumes and horror-inspired themes, Lordi blends hard rock and heavy metal into a unique and electrifying package.

Lordi is more than just a band: they’re a spectacle. With their larger-than-life personas and cinematic stage shows, each member embodies a unique monster character, from undead creatures to terrifying beasts. Their albums combine horror themes with anthemic metal hooks, making them a staple in the heavy metal world. Over the years, they’ve cultivated a dedicated fanbase with hits like “Would You Love a Monsterman?” and “Blood Red Sandman”: proving that their mix of theatricality, humour, and hard rock energy is an unstoppable force.