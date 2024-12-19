Bet365 receives sports betting licence approval in Illinois

The company will launch in-person and mobile wagering through a partnership with Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board (IGB) has approved Bet365’s application for a sports betting licence. The company will launch in-person and mobile wagering through a partnership with Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.

The resort has been granted a Master Sports Wagering Licence and bet365 has been given a Management Services Provider Licence. bet365 will become the 10th online sports betting provider live in the state, pending the satisfaction of further regulatory requirements.

Illinois’ sports betting handle reported $1.45bn in October, up 24.5 per cent year-on-year and up 10 per cent from September. It surpassed the previous high of $1.37bn set in November 2023. Players bet $1.41bn online and $36.7m at retail sportsbooks. According to the Illinois Gaming Board (IGB), online and retail sportsbooks produced $81.4m in revenue, a 27.8 per cent decrease year-on-year. The 5.6 per cent hold was the state’s eighth-lowest.

