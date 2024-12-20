Weekend Conversation Corner – December, 20

Welcome to the newest installment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief overview of the top headlines from the week that have captured global interest. As we condense the flurry of events into a focused summary, we will discuss the key stories that have influenced conversations, policies, and narratives. Join us as we filter through the chatter and provide a concise update on the week’s significant developments, keeping you informed on what really counts in today’s ever-changing world.

The State Bureau of Investigation in Ukraine has detained Ivan Rudyi, the director of the country’s gambling regulator, for allegedly supporting a Russian-owned online casino and narcotics charges. The SBI accuses KRAIL of aiding Russia by not revoking the casino’s license despite national security threats. Pretrial detention has been ordered for the casino’s owners, and seized funds are being transferred to the state treasury. KRAIL was established in 2020 after the legalization of gambling in Ukraine, but its future has been uncertain due to military service requirements. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has banned gambling for military members, following a petition by a brigade commander. The casino in question continues to operate in Russia, raising concerns about Ukrainian military personnel’s data security.

The Italian regulator has published a tender for new online gambling licences following EU approval. The application window will run until May 30, 2025, with licences expected to be granted within nine months. The regime introduces nine-year licences costing €7m, with eligibility criteria including proven expertise in the EEA and revenue exceeding €3m. Applicants must also provide a €750,000 surety bond and pay various fees. The ADM expects around 50 operators to apply, generating significant revenue. However, doubts have been raised about the new regime, with concerns about the timing of the tender and uncertainties regarding the licensing process. The launch of the new licensing process marks the completion of the first phase of planned gambling reforms in Italy, with further reforms expected in the land-based sector. Roberto Alesse, director of the ADM, plans to review Italy’s ban on gambling ads in the new year.

Charles Counsell has been appointed as the interim chair of the British Gambling Commission by UK Secretary of State Lisa Nandy for a nine-month term starting from February 1, 2025. He will replace Marcus Boyle, who served for over three years. Counsell’s background includes roles at the Money Advice Service and The Pensions Regulator, focusing on large change programs. His appointment signals continued gambling reforms in Britain, including the introduction of a mandatory levy on gambling operators from April 2025. The Department for Culture, Media and Sport plans to evaluate existing gambling reforms with the help of the Gambling Commission and the National Centre for Social Research. The review will assess measures like affordability checks and stake limits for online slots. The position of chair of the Gambling Commission is remunerated at £55,000 per annum and follows the Governance Code on Public Appointments.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reported a record $562.3m in combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests in November, a 26% increase year-over-year. Revenue from retail slot machines saw a 6.21% increase to $201.5m, while online gaming revenue rose by 26.88% to $200.4m. The sports betting handle hit a new monthly high of $935.5m, with revenue reaching a record $77.09m. Tax revenue generated from regulated gaming and fantasy contests totalled $232.8m, with $88.5m coming from igaming. Retail locations accounted for $5.4m of the total sports betting revenue.

The article discusses the new regulatory framework in Uzbekistan that ends the ban on gambling, allowing for the launch of regulated online gambling from January 1. The National Agency for Prospective Projects will issue licenses for online gambling and lottery operations. Operators must meet certain financial requirements and adhere to rules such as using a .uz domain and certified gaming software. Lottery operators must allocate a percentage of income to prizes and follow restrictions on betting markets. Customers must be over 18 and digitally identified, with monitoring through a state register. Measures will be in place to address gambling addiction, including blocking individuals from gambling and imposing bans based on various factors.