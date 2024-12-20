Sportingtech is fully compliant for Brazil

GLI Certification confirms Sportingtech’s readiness to support operators in the regulated market.

Press release.- Sportingtech has announced it has earned Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) certification for Brazil. This achievement demonstrates that Sportingtech’s platform complies fully with Brazilian regulatory requirements, cementing it as a trusted partner for operators looking to thrive in this market.

As the Brazilian igaming sector prepares for its regulated launch, Sportingtech’s GLI certification assures operators of a secure, compliant platform with a strong commitment to responsible gaming. Backed by a team of experienced professionals, Sportingtech simplifies the complexities of regulation, enabling operators to focus on building successful businesses on our platform.

Antoinette Caruana, head of technical compliance at Sportingtech, said: “Being certified for Brazil in alignment with the requirements of the Brazilian Secretariat of Prizes and Betting (SPA) is a significant milestone for Sportingtech. It reflects our unwavering commitment to regulatory excellence and our ability to meet evolving market demands. We are here to guide operators through every step, ensuring they are prepared for the regulated market and long-term success in Brazil.”

The Unit signs partnership with Sportingtech Brazil brands

In November, The Unit, a leader in nearshore product development and marketing services for sports betting and igaming, entered a collaboration with Sportingtech. The company stated that its igaming platform offers everything covering sportsbooks and casinos via a modular system and intuitive back office for a fully omnichannel solution.

The Unit will develop apps for Sportingtech’s brands in Brazil, bringing its expertise in creating native iOS and Android applications tailored to the specific needs of clients. This partnership has already included a successful redesign of Sportingtech’s sportsbook, with The Unit utilising its ability to design and develop robust, scalable platforms which deliver a seamless user experience.