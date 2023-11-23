Pragmatic Play unveils a festive fishing bonanza with Big Bass Christmas Bash

This title marks the twelfth game in Pragmatic Play’s esteemed Big Bass series, further extending the supplier’s longest-running franchise.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is scaling up the festivities with Big Bass Christmas Bash.

Transporting players to the icy depths of a snow-capped lake, the title presents a 5×3 grid with symbols including snow ploughs, tinsel-lined tackle boxes and candy cane fishing rods, with wins awarded when a winning combination lands on one of 10 paylines.

Landing three or more Scatters during any spin will trigger a free spins bonus round, awarding at least ten free games. If only two Scatters land on a spin with room to nudge down one position, they’ll be locked onto the reels for a respin, where a third Scatter can potentially appear. Hooks can also spontaneously pull down a reel to reveal a third Scatter and award the bonus round.

Before the free spins begin, players are presented with chances to alter the bonus round with five different modifiers, granting more fish, more fishermen, more dynamite, an extra two free games or starting the round at level two with a x2 multiplier.

Fish money symbols are collected during the bonus round when landing on the same spin as a fisherman, reeling in all cash prizes. The fisherman acts as a Wild here, with the feature being retriggered with every four Wilds collected, granting an extra ten free games.

Big Bass Christmas Bash marks the twelfth game in Pragmatic Play’s esteemed Big Bass series, further extending the supplier’s longest-running franchise and reaffirming its commitment to delivering thrilling and comprehensive gaming experiences.

See also: Pragmatic Play grows in Paraguay and Brazil with Giro Win

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play’s Big Bass series continues to garner impressive player engagement and we’re delighted to give it a festive spin with the release of Big Bass Christmas Bash.”

She also stated: “Players can reel in merry wins with the inclusion of a multi-faceted free spins bonus round, offering up five exciting modifiers that can alter gameplay alongside the return of our favourite fisherman.”