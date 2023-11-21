Pragmatic Play grows in Paraguay and Brazil with Giro Win

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month.

Through the deal, Pragmatic Play will bring its portfolio to an even greater LatAm audience.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the igaming industry, is achieving further expansion in Paraguay and Brazil after signing a multi-vertical deal with Giro Win.

The deal encompasses the supplier’s slots, live casino and virtual sports products, bringing its portfolio to an even greater LatAm audience.

Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio has seen numerous player-favourite additions in recent weeks that will soon be available for Giro Win’s customers, including new titles in the iconic Big Bass franchise as well as the renowned John Hunter series. The agreement also includes award-winning staples such as Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

The supplier’s live casino content stretches from casino classics such as roulette and blackjack to captivating live game shows such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Snakes & Ladders Live which are also part of the agreement.

Also included is Pragmatic Play’s virtual sports, powered by a real-time physics engine and providing life-like renditions of popular sports such as Formula 1, greyhound racing and horse racing, on-demand to sports bettors.

As it further expands across LatAm, Pragmatic Play continues its commercial trajectory and ambitions of delivering fresh content to even more players than ever before.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “With LatAm remaining a source of commercial growth for Pragmatic Play, its latest partnership with Giro Win underpins its ongoing commitment to bringing a dynamic entertainment offering to more consumers in the region.

“Giro Win is an esteemed operator in the Latin American market and Pragmatic Play is proud of this new partnership that will see its Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports soon integrated into its platform.

Hélio Cuevas, Director of Giro Win, added: “Pragmatic Play’s portfolio boasts some of the best games in the industry and it will be a welcome addition to our offering. We have no doubt the response to the large quantity of Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports titles that Pragmatic Play offers will match the overwhelming reception they have already experienced worldwide.

“Giro Win and Pragmatic Play share a vision of powering up new possibilities for players and delivering an unmatched experience and we are delighted to now count them as a partner.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.