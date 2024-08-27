Pragmatic Play to attend double-header of GAT events in September

Pragmatic Play will be attending both events as well as sponsoring the summits, reinforcing the importance of such industry conferences and the role the provider plays in them.

The company will take part in GAT Showcase Bogotá and GAT Showcase Santo Domingo.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to make two appearances at Latin American igaming exhibitions next month, attending both GAT Showcase Bogotá and GAT Showcase Santo Domingo.

With GAT Showcase Bogotá taking place on September 6th, the event sees igaming professionals gather at the Sheraton Bogota Hotel in Colombia’s capital for a day filled with panel discussions, a variety of stands, and its new eSports showcase.

GAT Showcase Santo Domingo kicks off just a few weeks later, with the event spanning two days from September 18th to 19th in the Renaissance Santo Domingo Jaragua Hotel & Casino in the Dominican Republic. The exhibition will be attended by more than 300 delegates, with presentations taking place on new regulations and innovations within online platforms.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is excited to once again be part of the buzzing Latin American gaming community at both GAT Showcase Bogotá and GAT Showcase Santo Domingo, and is proud to be sponsoring the prestigious events.”

Then, he added: “With the diverse range of products and companies showcasing at the conferences, it is set to be a great week of networking and opportunities.”