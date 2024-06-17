Pragmatic Play takes a twilight trip for treasure in Big Bass Mission Fishin’

Big Bass Mission Fishin’ introduces two feature-packed missions for players to tackle, with prizes on the line in each.

The new features extend the award-winning Big Bass game series from Pragmatic Play and follow recent releases Medusa’s Stone and Sweet Bonanza 1000.

Pragmatic Play has set players a new assignment with two bonus games in Big Bass Mission Fishin'.

Under the cover of darkness, the fisherman goes underwater in search of high-paying symbols. Players can select one of two missions when they hit three or more fish scatters to trigger the bonus round.

In the base game, if players choose free spins, they first get to pick from a selection of top-secret files containing bonus game modifiers, including more fish symbols, more fisherman wilds, more dynamites, hooks and bazookas, and two additional free spins. They can even start the feature at level two with a 2x multiplier. But if a file reveals a boot, the pick game ends and the bonus game begins with between 10 and 22 free spins.

During free spins, random money symbols worth up to 5,000x the total bet can be won, and every fourth wild to land awards 10 additional free spins with a 2x, 3x or 10x multiplier (levels two, three, and four respectively).

If players choose the Stack the Cash mission, a new game grid emerges where only fish coin symbols can hit – with random values of up to 25x the total bet. A robo-crab takes up position beneath each reel and the feature begins with four respins. Whenever a fish coin hits, it remains on screen and the respins count resets to four. If fish coins fill a reel, the robo-crab collects their values and the reel is cleared of symbols. Each fish coin that lands also sees a bomb drop on a random reel, doubling the value of all fish coins on the reel and robo-crab.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The Big Bass series from Pragmatic Play continues to enthral players, win accolades, and embark on new adventures around the world. Big Bass Mission Fishin’ introduces two feature-packed missions for players to tackle, with fantastic prizes on the line in each.”