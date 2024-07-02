Pragmatic Play supplies live casino to OneCasino

The agreement sees Pragmatic Play’s premium portfolio of live casino games become available to OneCasino’s players.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has announced it is supplying its live casino offering to OneCasino in the Netherlands.

Pragmatic Play’s premium portfolio of live casino games, including VIP Blackjack, Lucky 6 Roulette, Blackjack X, and localised titles Dutch Roulette and Dutch One Blackjack, is now available to OneCasino’s players under a new agreement.

Additionally, OneCasino is utilising Pragmatic Play’s Smart Studio solution, enabling operators to customise live casino game elements and create bespoke branded environments across multiple tables and games at minimal cost.

The deal with OneCasino builds on an existing partnership that has helped Pragmatic Play establish its ever-growing range of slots as player favourites in the Netherlands.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “This collaboration with OneCasino highlights Pragmatic Play’s commitment to extending the reach of its award-winning live casino range to even more players in key markets such as the Netherlands, where we will continue to provide tailored gaming experiences.”

Mark Schram, chief executive officer at OneCasino, added: “Going live with Pragmatic Play’s outstanding selection of live titles marks an important step forward for us as we continue to provide our players with the best gaming experiences possible. We look forward to introducing these games to our players.”