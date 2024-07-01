Pragmatic Play unlocks tantalising treats in Sweet Kingdom

The game offers a free spins feature triggered by landing three, four, five, six or seven scatter symbols.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched its latest slot game, Sweet Kingdom. This new release features a 7×7 grid where players can achieve wins by connecting 5 to 15 or more sweet symbols horizontally or vertically.

Overseeing the game is a regal one-eyed candy. In the base game, treasure chest money symbols can appear with values ranging from 0.5x to 20x the bet. These symbols remain on screen until unlocked by a golden key symbol or until the end of the tumble.

The game offers a free spins feature triggered by landing three, four, five, six or seven scatter symbols, awarding 10, 12, 15, 20 or 30 free spins respectively. During the bonus round, money symbols appear with a random number of lives that decrease with each spin. Immortal money symbols can also land, remaining in place until collected or until the round concludes.

In both the base and bonus games, money symbols double in value after each win if not collected, increasing the potential for higher payouts.

Sweet Kingdom is the latest title to enter Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, following the likes of Hand of Midas 2, Buffalo King Untamed Megaways, and Sweet Bonanza 1000.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Sweet Kingdom is a rich addition to Pragmatic Play’s range of sweet-themed slots, featuring our popular cluster-pays mechanic and sticky money symbols that can double in value after each win.”