Pragmatic Play successfully completes its first Pragmatic Play Experience of 2024

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has successfully achieved the first objective of its 2024 proposal, with its Pragmatic Play Experience at SBC Summit Rio.

The event, which attracted many visitors and exhibitors from the industry, served as the setting for the first Pragmatic Play experience that the Latin American team defined for this new annual tour of fairs.

Following from its success of last year, the supplier was able to stand out among other proposals in Rio de Janeiro, with its large stand and bold theme for the inaugural Brazilian summit hosted by SBC.

A key element of its stand was based around one of its most popular products in Brazil: Roulette, with a particular emphasis on a localised version for that market.

Visitors to the A190 stand were able to appreciate a different atmosphere, where they could interact more closely with this classic game. Adding more attractions to its installation Pragmatic Play also had a first-class internal bar, in addition to the extension of its space, which provided the sponsorship of the event’s bar.

With screens showing different dynamics, a scene with elements that can be found in a typical a casino and hosts who wore replicas of the clothes of the dealers of its Brazilian Roulette, the supplier generated an atmosphere of excitement at the level of its multi-product offer.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Arrise powering Pragmatic Play assured that this was another occasion in which the brand excelled: “SBC Rio was the destination defined by Pragmatic Play to start this new period of events with a new outlook for 2024.

“It is immensely satisfying to see the results of the team’s work and to highlight to the broader industry that Pragmatic Play has yet another bold approach to events for the year ahead, and provide a fantastic experience. Now we are set for a new challenge: SAGSE LatAm”.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.