Pragmatic Play expands LatAm reach with Betsala deal

This latest LatAm deal sees Pragmatic Play it further boost its profile across the region.

Betsala customers will soon gain access to Pragmatic Play’s full slot portfolio, live casino products and cutting-edge 3D renderings of popular sports.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is continuing its momentum in the Latin American market, after signing an agreement to take its three biggest products live with Betsala.

The agreement will see Pragmatic Play’s full portfolio of award-winning slot content go live, including recently released slot titles Loki’s Riches and The Big Dawgs in addition to familiar player-favourites such as Sugar Rush™ and Gates of Olympus™.

Betsala customers will soon gain access to Pragmatic Play’s live casino products upon integration being completed. The sector has been a focus for the provider over the previous 12 months with releases such as the dynamic Treasure Island™ game show which complements Pragmatic Play’s comprehensive range of casino classics such as Roulette, Mega Roulette, and Blackjack which are also available on the platform.

Completing the product offering is Pragmatic Play’s cutting-edge 3D renderings of popular sports such as horse and greyhound racing, football and motorsports.

The latest LatAm development for Pragmatic Play sees it further boost its profile across the region where it has cemented its status as a leading supplier of casino experiences.

See also: Pragmatic Play introduces Beware the Deep Megaways

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Proving LatAm is still a key source of growth, Pragmatic Play is delighted to now count Betsala as another valued partner in the region.

“Pragmatic Play’s three leading products will soon be on the platform, and we look forward to even more players discovering its robust and engaging offering.”

Albert Bellavista, CEO at Betsala, said: “Pragmatic Play has built a stellar reputation across Latin America for its high-quality experiences, and we welcome them as our latest partner to bolster our offering and provide more thrills than ever.

“Most igaming enthusiasts worldwide are already familiar with Pragmatic Play’s titles and we know the upcoming addition of its content will come with a great response from our players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.