Pragmatic Play introduces Beware the Deep Megaways

Pragmatic Play explores underwater treasures in Beware the Deep Megaways.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is embarking on an aquatic adventure in Beware the Deep Megaways.

In this latest Megaways release from Pragmatic Play, treasure chests, harpoon spears, and other symbols of the deep take to the ever-changing reels, where a single spin can trigger a tidal wave of consecutive wins.

The shark wild strikes with a random multiplier of up to 25x in the base game and 100x in the bonus game, adding to a total multiplier that applies to all subsequent tumble wins in the spin. Mystery symbols can also boost winning ways by transforming into the same random paying symbol.

Four or more bonus symbols unlock entry to one of two bonus games. Players can choose between The Deep Free Spins, which ends when free spins expire, or Even Deeper Free Spins, which continues until the guaranteed multiplier value is reached. Both bonus games include an increasing total multiplier.

Players are invited to collect or gamble the number of free spins or guaranteed multiplier awarded at the start of the feature, with up to 16 free spins or 30x guaranteed multiplier available. The bonus symbol plays a major role in both bonus games, potentially awarding more free spins or a higher guaranteed multiplier to extend the round.

Beware the Deep Megaways follows recent hit slots from Pragmatic Play such as Wheel O’ Gold and Big Bass Day at the Races.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Player choice is a key aspect of Beware the Deep Megaways from Pragmatic Play. Featuring two different bonus game options, each with the chance to gamble for a stronger starting position, this vibrant ocean-themed slot can award wins of up to 10,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.