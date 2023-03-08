Pragmatic Play strengthens foothold in Brazil with XSA sports deal

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play has partnered with XSA Sports to provide its slots, live casino and virtual sports portfolio, marking an extension of the provider’s presence in Brazil and the LatAm market.

This new deal grants access to the provider’s complete slots portfolio. This includes recently released titles like Secret City Gold and Pinup Girls alongside longstanding and award-winning favourites such as Gates of Olympus.

As part of the partnership, Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino portfolio will be delivered to XSA Sports. The Brazilian brand will now benefit from classic games such as Blackjack and Roulette as well as modernized gameshow-inspired titles like Boom City and Sweet Bonanza CandyLand.

Virtual Sports will also be provided to the client, giving players betting opportunities between live sporting events depicted in a 3D-rendered space. This will include Horse Racing, Penalty Shootout and the recently released Darts game.

This latest collaboration will see Pragmatic Play further extend its already prominent position within Brazil and work as a catalyst to promote additional growth throughout the Latin American market.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are pleased to begin working with XSA Sports and to continue delivering our wide range of content to Brazil.

“This latest signing marks another benchmark in our growth strategy in the region and the wider LatAm market, along with providing new reach for our games, bolstered by XSA Sport’s leading position.”

XSA Sports representative said: “XSA Sports is thrilled to announce this new partnership with leading provider Pragmatic Play.

“We aim to always deliver high-quality and innovative products to our players and Pragmatic Play’s pristine reputation aligns with these values. We have no doubt this will be a successful collaboration for both parties and that together we can deliver an unbeatable gaming experience to Brazilian players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.