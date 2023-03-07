Pragmatic Play launches update to Mega Sic Bo

Pragmatic Play produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

The company has launched a host of fresh updates to one of its live casino favourites.

Press release.- One of Pragmatic Play’s long-time player favourites, Mega Sic Bo has been given a range of upgrades. That includes redesigning the user interface (UI) to improve the user experience, alongside a brand new state-of-the-art studio that has been specially created to host the high-speed game in stunning quality.

The new studio features a fresh new look with a unique design that offers a striking aesthetic while retaining classic and familiar elements that have captivated players.

The changes continue under the bonnet with a redesigned bet board and chip selector for an improved experience, while the betting panel has been repositioned for seamless navigation.

Other enhanced in-play features also include redesigns of the statistic chart, last results footer, and a new version of the Mega Combinations and winning messages, all geared towards enhancing the game’s feel to give players a premium experience.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mega Sic Bo is an integral part of Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino offering and the range of upgrades we’ve made have all been specially designed to optimise and improve the player experience at every touchpoint.

And she added: “The new studio is another investment in our broadcasting infrastructure, and the new look and feel features a vibrant design to complement Mega Sic Bo’s fast-paced gameplay. Everything from the studio’s physical design and the UI improvements has received meticulously crafted enhancements, all rendered in stunning quality to give players the most premium live casino experience.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.