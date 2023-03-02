Pragmatic Play grows Brazil’s presence with SA Esportes agreement

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month.

This agreement reaffirms the region’s importance as a major commercial hub for Pragmatic Play.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has further extended its presence in the Brazilian market by signing a deal with local operator SA Esportes.

As the latest operator to join Pragmatic Play’s extensive partner network, SA Esportes’ customers will benefit from the provider’s popular Slots, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports content, featuring a variety of unique titles that are proven to boost engagement.

Recently released slots such as Sword of Ares and Big Bass – Keeping it Reel, as well as award-winning titles like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus will soon be live, alongside a vast collection of Live Casino titles, including staples Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

In addition, Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, football, and horse and greyhound racing will be enjoyed by the operator’s player base, with the titles providing detailed 3D renderings of the popular sporting events.

The deal provides yet another boost to Pragmatic Play’s presence in Brazil, reasserting the region’s status as a leading source of commercial opportunity for the provider as it continues on its impressive trajectory of LatAm dominance.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re delighted to take three of our most prominent verticals with another up-and-coming Brazilian operator.

“Our presence in the region continues to crystallise with each addition to our impressive operator network, and we expect to reach more Brazilian players than ever before thanks to our partnership with SA Esportes.”

SA Esportes representative said: “The variety of content featured in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio is truly unmatched in the iGaming landscape, and we will be privileged to be able to offer their products to our customers.

“We expect them to be impressed by the sheer variety of content that will be available to them, and expect to see a significant boost to our metrics as a consequence.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.