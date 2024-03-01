Pragmatic Play spins the Wheel O’Gold

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Pragmatic Play celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early with “Wheel O’ Gold,” a new Irish-themed slot featuring cascading reels, multipliers, and free spins.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is multiplying pots of gold in time for St. Patrick’s Day with its latest Irish-themed release, Wheel O’ Gold.

Journey to the Emerald Isle in this 6×5 Slot where horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and other traditional symbols of good luck join a lovely leprechaun.

Wins are awarded when eight or more matching symbols land anywhere on the reels. These are then removed from play and replaced by a cascade of new symbols. If five consecutive tumbles occur in a single spin, the leprechaun makes way for a multiplier wheel, which applies a random multiplier of between 2x and 50x to all wins on that spin.

Hitting four, five or six bonus symbols awards 10, 15 or 20 free spins respectively. The bonus round starts with a random multiplier from the wheel. Each bonus symbol that lands during the feature is collected in a meter. The wheel spins up again whenever the meter fills with four bonus symbols, awarding a new random multiplier that adds to the existing one in play and retriggering the round with four additional spins!

Wheel O’ Gold follows recent hits Big Bass Floats My Boat and Pompeii Megareels Megaways as the newest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots portfolio.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re celebrating St. Paddy’s Day early at Pragmatic Play with the launch of Wheel O’ Gold – a quintessential Irish-themed Slot packed with cascading reels, multipliers, and free spins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.