Pragmatic Play invites the industry to experience player-favourites in Latin America

Pragmatic Play unveils its 2024 roadmap, promising an immersive gaming experience at industry events following a successful 2023 continental tour.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites the industry to experience the excitement of its greatest hits and Latin American player favourites, following a successful 2023, in which the team enjoyed a whirlwind continental tour, participating in 13 exhibitions.

Following the year where the supplier was able to coordinate an extensive tour under a communication plan based on its iconic and first Crash game, Spaceman, the brand is now ready to embark on a brand new adventure, presenting the Pragmatic Play Experience.

The new proposal, which will be its roadmap for 2024, will allow all visitors to its stands to submerge themselves in the brand’s universe, learning more about the immersive capacity of its multi-vertical offer.

Pragmatic Play intends to generate environments that bring the excitement of its most played titles in Latin America to the most important events in the industry.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, commented: “Pragmatic Play closed a spectacular 2023 in Latin America and the participation in the events was a real highlight. This has led the team to continue creating and innovating, to further raise the level of the brand’s presence in LatAm.

“New possibilities will be provided at each of the fairs, so I can assure you that Pragmatic Play will continue to be an outstanding, trend-setting, inspiring company that represents the qualities of its tagline: twist, transform and elevate experiences.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.