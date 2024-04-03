Pragmatic Play slots live with Hommerson Casino in The Netherlands

The deal sees Pragmatic Play continue to extend its product offering to new and existing operators in regulated markets across Europe.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has taken its slots portfolio live with the newly launched Hommerson Casino in the Netherlands. Pragmatic Play’s ever-expanding library of premium Slots can now be experienced by Hommerson Casino players online, including iconic fan favourites such as Sugar Rush and Sweet Bonanza, in addition to more recent titles such as Big Bass Amazon Extreme and Gates of Olympus 1000.

Hommerson Casino players can also enjoy Pragmatic Play’s full portfolio of Live Casino titles, including classics such as Roulette and Baccarat, as well as immersive game shows like Treasure Island and Sweet Bonanza Candyland.

Known throughout the Netherlands for its long-standing presence in the land-based casino industry, Hommerson is venturing into the iGaming territory after 125 years. It has a particular focus on responsible gaming, aiming to set the standard for premium gaming experiences.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We are thrilled that Hommerson Casino has ventured into igaming with Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots content. The operator has a long-standing history in the Netherlands, which is a key regulated market for us.”

Remco van den Berg, CEO at Hommerson Casino, added: “Partnering with Pragmatic Play gives our players access to some of the most popular and entertaining Slot titles on the market today. As a land-based operator for over 125 years, we know Dutch players inside out.”

Then, he added: “We are confident Pragmatic Play’s diverse slots portfolio will resonate strongly with our players’ preferences and drive significant engagement. This is an important step for us as we make our mark in Dutch igaming, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Pragmatic Play.”