Pragmatic Play explores new frontiers in “The Dog House – Dog or Alive”

In this 5x3 slot, players will be hoping to land three bonus safe symbols.

This release is the newest addition to Pragmatic Play’s celebrated Dog House portfolio, following Megaways, Multihold, and Jackpot versions of the iconic hit.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released “The Dog House – Dog or Alive“, a classic Western escapade where the provider’s posse of loveable mutts takes up paw enforcement in a quiet frontier town.

In this 5×3 slot featuring fan-favourite characters from the acclaimed Dog House series, players will be hoping to land three bonus safe symbols, which unlock access to the action-packed bonus round.

Once unlocked, nine barrels start spinning. The top doggo fires shots at each, randomly revealing up to three free spins per barrel.

During the bonus round, wilds remain sticky on the reels and contain random multipliers. If two or more wilds form part of a winning combination, their multipliers add together. And for every three wilds that land, all multipliers double, and three additional free spins are awarded, significantly boosting win potential.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The Dog House – Dog or Alive is a vibrant and fun-filled sequel to one of Pragmatic Play’s most popular game series. With sticky wild multipliers that can double up to three times during the bonus round, this Wild West adventure offers wins up to 10,000x.”