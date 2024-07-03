Pragmatic Play shakes up live casino with Mega Sic Bac

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Mega Sic Bac features fast-paced gameplay and an array of betting options.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is expanding its Live Casino offering with Mega Sic Bac, a new four-dice game featuring unique side bets and random boosted payouts of up to 5,000x.

The latest title to join Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino portfolio features fast-paced gameplay and an array of betting options.

Four regular dice, two each for the Player and Banker, are rolled in individual shakers. The game aims to predict which, if either, will achieve the highest two-dice total.

Players can choose to place any of the three main bets (Player, Banker, or Tie) and 21 side bets (from a selection of Doubles/Any Double, Triples/Any Triple, and Quads/Any Quad).

After the bets close and before the dice stop rolling, selected bet spots will be assigned random boosted payouts, unlocking even greater win potential.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mega Sic Bac is an exciting four-dice Live Casino title from Pragmatic Play featuring boosted payouts of up to 5,000x.

“Game rounds come thick and fast, averaging under 30 seconds, and players can choose from three main bets and 21 special side bets, ensuring plenty of chances to win big.”

