Pragmatic Play sees slots go live in Switzerland with Pasino.ch
The launch is the latest in Switzerland by the supplier, maintaining Pragmatic Play’s strong regional growth in Europe.
Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has strengthened its standing in the regulated Swiss market following the rollout of its slots content with the Partouche Groupe-owned brand Pasino.ch.
The major Paris-headquartered operating group holds a leading position in Europe and is renowned for its chain of 42 land-based casinos in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Tunisia.
The now-live agreement has seen the launch of Pragmatic Play’s entire slots portfolio and includes the multi-award-winning title Gates of Olympus™, and Big Bass Bonanza™ as well as the popular The Hand of Midas™ and Sweet Bonanza™.
Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The Partouche Groupe is a big name in land-based casino, and its Pasino brand brings that well-deserved reputation online.
“We are proud to be in perfect alignment with the group’s aim of providing high-quality entertainment, and it presents the perfect opportunity for us to put our award-winning games in front of even more players and grow our footprint in the Swiss market.”
Rupert Ecker, managing director at Pasino.ch, said: “Pasino.ch and the Group Partouche stand for the best entertainment and the highest quality for its players. Pragmatic Play’s range of games is thus another important partner and delivers a further upgrade to our licensed Swiss online casino with its popular games.
“We’re delighted to be able to offer our players such a huge number of new titles and we’re sure our slots enthusiasts are going to have a fantastic time with the number of new games available to them.”