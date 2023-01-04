Pragmatic Play sees slots go live in Switzerland with Pasino.ch

The now-live agreement has seen the launch of Pragmatic Play’s entire slots portfolio.

The launch is the latest in Switzerland by the supplier, maintaining Pragmatic Play’s strong regional growth in Europe.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, has strengthened its standing in the regulated Swiss market following the rollout of its slots content with the Partouche Groupe-owned brand Pasino.ch.

The major Paris-headquartered operating group holds a leading position in Europe and is renowned for its chain of 42 land-based casinos in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Tunisia.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The Partouche Groupe is a big name in land-based casino, and its Pasino brand brings that well-deserved reputation online.

“We are proud to be in perfect alignment with the group’s aim of providing high-quality entertainment, and it presents the perfect opportunity for us to put our award-winning games in front of even more players and grow our footprint in the Swiss market.”

Rupert Ecker, managing director at Pasino.ch, said: “Pasino.ch and the Group Partouche stand for the best entertainment and the highest quality for its players. Pragmatic Play’s range of games is thus another important partner and delivers a further upgrade to our licensed Swiss online casino with its popular games.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our players such a huge number of new titles and we’re sure our slots enthusiasts are going to have a fantastic time with the number of new games available to them.”

