Pragmatic Play launches live casino offer at Atlantic City in Peru

Pragmatic Play has expanded in Peru after going live with local operator Atlantic City.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, has expanded its Live Casino footprint across Peru after going live with a major local operator, Atlantic City.

The partnership sees Pragmatic Play’s full Live Casino portfolio integrated with the operator, enabling players in Peru to enjoy market-leading titles such as Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat from the supplier’s award-winning portfolio.

This latest agreement showcases Pragmatic Play’s plans for growth in LatAm, exhibiting an array of its verticals across multiple territories in recent months. It is the latest deal signed by Pragmatic Play with a Peruvian operator, following a comprehensive growth strategy in the country.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Atlantic City is one of Peru’s most reputable operators and offers another opportunity to showcase the Pragmatic Play Live Casino portfolio in Peru. With an offering that will deliver exceptional gaming experiences to players, this partnership promises to cement Pragmatic Play’s position at the forefront of the Peruvian iGaming industry.”

See also: Pragmatic Play to be present at CGS Santiago in Chile

Alonso Huiman, chief of online casino at Atlantic City, commented: “This landmark agreement with Pragmatic Play is a pivotal moment for us. Its vast selection of table and card games will resonate seamlessly with our player base and we are confident that this will propel our brand to new heights.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.