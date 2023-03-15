Pragmatic Play continues its LatAm missions at Colombia’s GAT Expo Cartagena

GAT Expo Cartagena will be from March 29 to 30.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations, will be involved in a panel as a guest speaker.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is set to undertake the third instalment of its missions programme across Latin America with a comprehensive involvement in the GAT Expo Cartagena event in Colombia.

Aimed to boost its position in the continent, Pragmatic Play’s 2023 LatAm Missions itinerary is designed to complement its efforts to twist, transform and elevate its gameplay experiences.

The supplier’s Spaceman character – hugely popular among Latin American players – will be the face of the latest stop on the 2023 calendar of events, planting the Pragmatic Play flag in the Las Américas Convention Center from March 29 to 30.

As well as being a Premium sponsor of the show and occupying prime space on the exhibition floor, the company’s Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations, will be involved in another panel as a guest speaker, sharing his industry insight.

Victor Arias said: “GAT Expo represents another opportunity for Pragmatic Play to leverage its platform in the region and engage in dynamic interaction with its partners, friends and followers. We’ve established a solid base for ourselves in LatAm and events like these allow us to sharpen our focus on localisation and further growth.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

