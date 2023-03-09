Pragmatic Play heads west for big wins in Cowboy Coins

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Cowboy Coins is the latest frontier-themed adventure in Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play spurs into action with its latest hit Cowboy Coins.

Riding into town with a bounty of symbols in tow, Cowboy Coins gives players the chance to corral wins up to 30,000x their bet across six reels and 20 paylines.

Gold and silver Money symbols land on the middle four reels in the base game. Payer and Collector symbols can then hit with random values before adding to the combined value of all Money symbols on the screen.

The gameplay intensifies when three or more scatters trigger the Free Respins bonus, during which a tally of three respins resets each time a new symbol lands. Only Money and Special symbols appear here, including the Payer, Collector, Multi Collector, and Double Booster, as well as their Super symbol versions, which activate on all subsequent respins for even greater win potential.

adding to the provider's wealth of Slot content.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Cowboy Coins invites players to saddle up and aim their sights on a huge max win of 30,000x, alongside Double Boosters and Super symbol versions that pack significant power to boost win potential.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.