Pragmatic Play rocks the reels with Hellvis Wild

Hellvis Wild is packed with heavy metal vibes.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play invites players to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in Hellvis Wild.

Lead guitarist, Hellvis thrashes his guitar to electrify the symbols across 5×3 reels. Hellvis Wild is packed with heavy metal vibes including the symbols depicting guitar picks, microphones and studded bracelets as the game’s highest-paying symbols, which must form a matching combination across the title’s 243 winning ways to award a win.

Players have the opportunity to amp up these wins by two Wilds, both of which substitute for all base game symbols. However, the golden iteration of these Wilds nudges down the reels after initially landing and increases its multiplier by 1x for each nudge.

At least three Scatters are needed to unlock seven free spins with more Scatters granting additional spins. In the bonus, any nudging multipliers landed will have their multipliers held at the top of the reels and incrementally increased for each additional wild landed on that reel. This allows players to quickly gain numerous progressive multipliers that can transform smaller wins into big win potential.

Hellvis Wild’s escalating bonus round feature has had recurring success proven in other recent releases, such as Spellbinding Mystery, Wisdom of Athena and Heist for the Golden Nuggets.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Hellvis Wild strikes the perfect chord for fans of nudging wild multipliers, which can steadily increase the win potential in both the base game and free spins.

“With a slick rock and roll aesthetic combined with the star power of scatters and respins, Hellvis Wild showcases a rocking combo of entertaining features that players can jam along to.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

