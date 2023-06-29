Pragmatic Play conjures up wickedly good slot in Spellbinding Mystery

Spellbinding Mystery’s magical theme is present in both the title’s visuals and multifaceted mechanics.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play casts a spell on the reels to reveal hidden symbols in its latest title, Spellbinding Mystery.

The gameboard of this enchanting slot is filled with symbols that align with the game’s sorcerer theme and features scrolls, potions and wizard hats. These must form an adjacent matching combination of seven or more icons to unlock a win.

The 7×7 reels are also home to Mystery symbols depicted by stars, which will reveal a matched symbol across all instances of these stars on the matrix. This is also joined by a Multiplier Wild which can award a multiplier up to 5x to any win it is a part of whilst substituting for any base game symbols. These features can work concurrently to produce big win potential for players that is further compounded in the game’s free spins round.

Awarded for landing three Scatter symbols, players are granted 10 free spins during the bonus, where any mystery symbols landed become sticky and will be held in place throughout all subsequent spins. Additionally, the multiplier wild has been upgraded to now award multipliers up to 10x in value which provides a culmination of awards as players add more mystery symbols to the gameboard with the potential to land game-altering multipliers.

Spellbinding Mystery’s magical theme is present in both the title’s visuals and multifaceted mechanics to deliver a mystical mix of features for players to enjoy. The game follows other recent hits from Pragmatic Play’s vast portfolio, including Wisdom of Athena, Heist for the Golden Nuggets and Big Bass Amazon Xtreme which simultaneously deliver new concepts and thrilling entertainment experiences.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mystery symbols have proven popular across Pragmatic Play’s Slot portfolio and Spellbinding Mystery capitalises on this mechanic to work its magic for players looking to conjure up big wins.

“The game offers mystique and magic, as well as replayability with a concoction of wild multipliers, free spins, cluster pays and a max multiplier win of 10,000x the bet to provide players with plenty of enchanting entertainment.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

