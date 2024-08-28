Pragmatic Play releases localised live casino title Mega Roulette – Brazilian

Mega Roulette – Brazilian features a familiar single-zero Roulette wheel and includes inside and outside betting options.

The latest live dealer title is set in Pragmatic Play’s studio and features a native host that communicates with players in Brazilian Portuguese.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has continued the expansion of its bespoke live casino product portfolio with the addition of Mega Roulette – Brazilian.

The latest live dealer title is set in Pragmatic Play’s studio and features a native host that communicates with players in Brazilian Portuguese, tailoring gameplay to enhance the experience of the target audience.

Mega Roulette – Brazilian features a familiar single-zero Roulette wheel and includes inside and outside betting options, as well as Mega Bets, a category of group bets designed specifically for the Mega Roulette series.

Mega Multipliers also feature at the heart of gameplay, where selected straight-up bets are boosted with a random multiplier up to 500x, amplifying win potential.

Game statistics, previous results, and a detailed bet history provide players with unrivalled access to information to inform decisions, while multiple 4K cameras and low-streaming latency ensure the release is optimised for seamless cross-platform compatibility.

See also: Pragmatic Play to attend double-header of GAT events in September

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is always searching for opportunities to tailor the gaming experience for unique audiences across the globe, and Mega Roulette – Brazilian is the latest example of that.

“Brazilian players can now enjoy an industry-leading Live Casino title with a native Brazilian Portuguese speaker hosting the action.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.