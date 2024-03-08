Pragmatic Play redefines blackjack

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.



Press release.- Pragmatic Play has introduced Blackjack X, an exciting variant of live Blackjack played without a physical table or live dealer.

Presenting the same look and feel as Pragmatic Play’s popular live tables, with multiple camera views available, Blackjack X offers a seamless transition from the live environment and provides a range of customisation options for operators to add their branding.

The player experience is identical to that of the traditional table game. Blackjack X delivers all the same features and procedures as a regular live Blackjack product, including multiplayer mode (up to seven seats), side bets, chat functionality, bet behind, and the use of eight decks with cutting-card tracking and shoe reshuffle.

The latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Live Casino portfolio, Blackjack X integrates with all Enhance tools, including Cash Back, Tournaments, and Prize Drops.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Blackjack X is set to redefine the live Blackjack experience. Offering fast and familiar gameplay round the clock, this new Blackjack variant from Pragmatic Play can deliver unlimited fun to an unlimited number of players.”

