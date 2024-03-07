Pragmatic Play presents Big Bass at the Races

Big Bass Day at the Races is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Big Bass franchise.

This release is the latest addition to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Big Bass franchise, following recent hits such as Big Bass Christmas Bash and Big Bass Floats My Boat.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released Big Bass Day at the Races just in time for the Cheltenham Festival. This engaging 5×3 Slot sees everyone’s favourite fisherman swap his fishing line for the finish line as he heads off in search of fun on the furlongs.

While thematically different from other games in the iconic Big Bass series, this new adventure on dry land offers familiar gameplay, with money symbols in the base game randomly collected on occasion with multipliers up to 50x.

The bonus round activates when three or more scatters land on the reels. Before the round begins, players are invited to pick horses from a selection of 14 runners, unlocking modifiers such as extra free spins, fixed money symbols, and starting wilds. During the feature, wilds award the random values of all money symbols on screen. And every fourth wild that hits awards 10 additional free spins with an increasing multiplier.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Big Bass Day at the Races is a unique entry to Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass series. Venturing from the river to the racetrack, the game features an action-packed bonus round in which incrementing multipliers can lead to wins of up to 10,000x.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.