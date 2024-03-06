Pragmatic Play gears up for SAGSE LatAm 2024

The gaming provider will be at Stand 120 to showcase its diverse portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, is set to make another appearance at a Latin American summit, at SAGSE LatAm in Buenos Aires.

Taking place across two days from March 20th-21st, the event sees iGaming professionals gather at Buenos Aires’ Hilton Hotel for the 32nd edition of the iconic exhibition.

SAGSE LATAM marks the second summit attended by Pragmatic Play in Latin America in 2024, with its new immersive proposal Pragmatic Play Experience, after an extremely successful exhibition tour in 2023, which saw the provider make inroads across the continent and impress industry representatives.

The gaming provider will be at Stand 120 to showcase its diverse portfolio, including slots, live casino, virtual sports and bingo content, alongside its brand-new Sportsbook solution.

In addition, Pragmatic Play will be a platinum sponsor of the event, highlighting the importance of such industry exhibitions and the vital role the leading provider plays in them.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is proud to be a platinum sponsor of SAGSE LatAm and to be influential in shaping the future of the Latin American iGaming market. With a comprehensive multi-product offerings and solutions, it is poised to capitalise on the immense opportunities that the region presents.”

“With an exciting range of panel discussions and interactivities that the conference brings, it is set to be yet another momentous date in the LatAm gaming calendar.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.