Pragmatic Play moves forward in Latin America with its tournament’s platform

Pragmatic Play offers its Social Tournaments, which converge socialisation and gamification.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched its Social Tournaments in Latin America. The platform combines socialisation and gamification, aiming to attract users across the continent.

This form of entertainment invites players to participate in online slot tournaments for free. It has achieved great popularity in other regions, by equalising access conditions, giving a mirror experience to real money gaming, encouraging interaction and cross-country competition, and creating a global community of players.

According to the company, this is also a particularly positive proposal for new users, as it introduces them to different Pragmatic Play titles, before their RMG launch, allowing customers to get familiar with the mechanics.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, commented: “Social Tournaments is an initiative that demonstrates Pragmatic Play’s commitment to the community. By allowing users to try slots in advance, it builds a more enriching and shared gaming experience. It’s a platform that not only seeks to entertain, but to educate and connect, and I firmly believe it will strengthen its player base in Latin America, especially those who are new to the Pragmatic Play world”.

Several characteristics appeal to fans: the variety of tournaments available, in terms of duration and participating games, but also the possibility to receive winnings and additional benefits in the web store, where they can exchange virtual coins for prize roulettes, loot boxes, merchandising, avatars and tickets for new challenges.

The company said Social Tournaments is a new online gaming platform offering a social and accessible experience without financial risk, centred around Pragmatic Play slots. The platform aims to provide a safe and responsible environment for users to enjoy fun, challenges, and prizes.

It then added: “It will undoubtedly become a favourite among entertainment enthusiasts in Latin America, as well as in the rest of the world.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino, virtual sports and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.