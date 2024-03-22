Pragmatic Play unleashes roaming wilds in Fire Portals

Five or more symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to award a win in this high-volatility game.

Pragmatic Play, a leading content supplier to the iGaming industry, has launched its latest slot.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched its latest cluster pays slot, introducing roaming wilds in Fire Portals. Set on a 7×7 grid adorned with emblems of magic and mystery, five or more symbols must connect horizontally or vertically to award a win in this high-volatility game.

Every time a win occurs, the winning combination is replaced with new symbols and a Fire Portal Wild is added to the reels. The wild contains an initial 1x multiplier and increases by 1x whenever it forms part of a new winning combination during the spin.

If two or more Fire Portal Wilds contribute to the same winning combination, they multiply together to form a single unified multiplier. Each Fire Portal Wild can reach a maximum multiplier value of 2,500x.

Three or more scatters trigger the bonus round, with up to 18 free spins awarded if seven such symbols land. Fire Portal Wilds remain sticky throughout the feature, offering players the chance to ignite wins up to 10,000x their bet.

Fire Portals is the latest cluster pays Slot in Pragmatic Play’s portfolio, joining recent hits such as Sugar Rush 1000 and Loki’s Riches.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Fire Portals is an original new Slot from Pragmatic Play featuring roaming wilds that can combine to deliver wins up to 10,000x. It’s a visually striking 7×7 game with unique mechanics.”