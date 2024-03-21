Pragmatic Play partners with The Gaming Factory to expand LatAm presence

Pragmatic Play’s portfolio has proven to be a success across LatAm.

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its commercial footprint in Latin America at an impressive pace.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed a deal with platform provider The Factory Gaming to fortify its position in the rapidly growing Latin American gaming market.

Pragmatic Play will integrate its extensive portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports content onto The Factory Gaming’s online casino platform, elevating its participant reach globally.

The Factory Gaming’s operator partners will benefit from Pragmatic Play’s award-winning portfolio, which has proven to be a success across LatAm.

It is the latest deal signed by Pragmatic Play on the continent, where it continues to expand its commercial footprint at an impressive pace.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “This partnership underscores Pragmatic Play’s commitment to expanding its footprint in key markets across Latin America. By joining forces, we are confident that Pragmatic Play will deliver exceptional gaming content and drive mutual success in the region.”

See also: Pragmatic Play successfully completes its first Pragmatic Play Experience of 2024

René Sepúlveda, CEO of The Factory Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to integrate Pragmatic Play’s content onto our platform.

“Partnering with Pragmatic Play is a significant step forward for us as we continue to enhance our gaming offerings and cater to the evolving needs of our customers.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.