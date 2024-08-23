Pragmatic Play partners with Sazka in the Czech Republic  

The deal sees Sazka’s players gain access to Pragmatic Play’s slots portfolio.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its content offering in Central Europe by partnering with Sazka, a major operator in the Czech Republic.

The deal sees Sazka’s players gain access to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning slots portfolio, which includes the iconic Big Bass series, as well as other fan favourites such as Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza.

Sazka is the oldest and most established lottery provider in the Czech Republic, and the addition of Pragmatic Play’s slots will enhance its premium online casino offering to players in the market.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Sazka is one of the most popular and reputable gaming brands in Central Europe, and we are delighted to bring Pragmatic Play’s industry-leading games to their players in the Czech Republic.”

Tomas Biros, head of igaming at Sazka, added: “Pragmatic Play is an acclaimed developer of cutting-edge games, and we are excited to add its Slots to our ever-expanding library. This partnership with the leading content provider showcases our commitment to providing Sazka customers with an unrivalled online gaming experience.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

