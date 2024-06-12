Pragmatic Play partners with Chapinbet in Latin America

The company currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

The deal will deliver more award-winning titles to players in the region.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has signed its latest partnership deal with Chapinbet to strengthen its position in the Latin American igaming market.

The company is set to integrate its award-winning portfolio of slots, live casino, and virtual sports titles onto Chapinbet’s online platform, becoming available to its growing customer base across the continent.

Chapinbet’s customers will soon gain full access to Pragmatic Play’s range of products, including fan-favourites John Hunter and the Book of Tut and the popular Blackjack X Live Casino title, both of which have already proven popular across the region.

It is the latest partnership deal secured by Pragmatic Play in Latin America, highlighting the provider’s commitment to long-term growth, where it continues to deliver entertaining gaming experiences.

Victor Arias, VP of Latin American operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play has seen an unprecedented performance in Latin America and it remains a key market for expansion, so it is an exciting moment to be partnering with Chapinbet to deliver more award-winning titles to players in the region.”

Marco Antonio Estrada at Chapinbet added: “Partnering with Pragmatic Play to deliver a wider range of games to our customers is a great achievement for us as we continue to expand across the continent and mark our place as one of the leading operators in Latin America.”

while also delivering live casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.