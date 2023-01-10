Pragmatic Play partners with Brazilian operator BetBastet

This boost to Pragmatic Play’s Brazilian prolife furthers its commercial growth in the country and the region.

Pragmatic Play brings its slot, live casino, and virtual sports content to BetBastet’s customers.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has further expanded its footprint in the Brazilian market, signing an agreement with experienced operator BetBastet.

The deal sees Pragmatic Play continue its expansion plans in Latin America, bringing its Slot, Live Casino, and Virtual Sports content to BetBastet’s customers, delivering a variety of player favourite titles that are proven to boost engagement.

Recently released Slot titles such as Candy Stars™ and Sword of Ares™, as well as the multi-award-winning Gates of Olympus, are now available from the operator. The deal also includes a healthy collection of Live Casino titles, including staples like Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Mega Wheel.

Virtual Sports products such as Force 1, as well as football, horse and greyhound racing, can be enjoyed by BetBastet’s customers, providing engaging 3D renderings of popular sports events.

This boost to Pragmatic Play’s Brazilian prolife furthers its commercial growth in the country and is mirrored across neighbouring regions in Latin America, which remains a key sector for the industry’s premier supplier.

Brazil continues to be the source of boundless commercial opportunity for Pragmatic Play and remains a key sector for the multi-vertical provider as it continues to add experienced brands to its operator network.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “Brazil continues to exert itself as an extremely promising region for us, and the addition BetBastet to our ever-growing partner network serves as evidence of this.

“We’re thrilled to be given the opportunity to elevate yet another brand with content from three of our most promising verticals and expect the products to resonate strongly with Brazilian players.”

A BetBastet representative said: “The variety of Pragmatic Play’s multi-product offering places it in a league of its own, and we are so excited to share this new content with our Brazilian players.

“We expect our engagement metrics and revenues to receive a real boost from this major addition and we couldn’t be happier with the terms of the agreement.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

